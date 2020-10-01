Demon Slayer: Ufotabe staff shared some storyboards from the last episode

Among the productions that in recent years have managed to impose themselves strongly in the collective imagination, figure in particular Demon Slayer, an epic that in recent years has been able to gather around it the attention of an immense public, scattered in every corner of the globe.

In reality the work initially struggled to find its own overview, with the general interest behind the product coming to be presented with great force only after the publication of several issues of the manga, but today that of Demon Slayer is an epic beloved by many readers and viewers, who have never lost the opportunity to praise her, as demonstrated by the endless cosplay and themed fan art that still continue to be published on social media.

Well, following an interview recently held, the various members of the Ufotable studio wanted to reveal to the public some “behind the scenes” of their work, sharing in particular some storyboards dedicated to the last episode of the series that you can view at the bottom of the news. Always through the same Twitter account, it is also possible to see how the animation process of some scenes went, an extremely complex work that has been able to materialize into a phenomenal result, as all fans surely know.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently in Japan there have been new arrests due to counterfeit products with a Demon Slayer theme.