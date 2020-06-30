Demon Slayer: two wonderful PS5 fan skins dedicated to Tanjiro and Zenitsu arrive

Share it:

A few days ago we showed you a PS5 skin inspired by the universe of Demon Slayer, and in particular the outfit of the Giyu Tomioka water pillar. Today, pending the launch of the new generation consoles, we have decided to show you two other similar coatings made by a fan, this time dedicated to Tanjiro and Zenitsu.

As you can see below, the user Ruzagon he prepared two more skins, using again the colors of the clothes from slayers for the covering of the consoles and a motif inspired by the power of the two protagonists for that of the Joypad. In the comments, fans clamored for other similar versions dedicated to Nezuko, Shinobu and other characters.

Demon Slayer was one of the biggest entertainment phenomena of 2019, with record sales regarding the manga and many awards for the anime adaptation of Studio Ufotable. The success of the work has favored the production of a video game, to be released for PlayStation 4 during 2021.

And what do you think of it? Do you like these two versions? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take advantage of it, as always, to advise you to take a look at our review of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the 2019 anime taken from the work of Koyoharu Gotouge.