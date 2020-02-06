Demon Slayer triumphs as best anime series at the Tokyo Anime Film Festival

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The quality of the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it is guaranteeing a huge increase in manga sales and, by now, it can be safely said that it is the most successful work of the last few years. A prestigious award comes to attest its value.

Indeed Demon Slayer triumphed at the Tokyo Anime Film Festival, held tonight in Japan, for best television work. Koyoharu Gotouge won the best original story / screenplay award, Akira Matsushima won the prize for best animator and, for the best music category, Yuki Kajiura triumphed, again for her work on Demon Slayer (but also to other anime, such as Sword Art Online: Alicization). The best anime movie award went to Weathering with you by Makoto Shinkai which you find here reviewed by us at Everyeye.

A truly golden period for Demon Slayer, who recently has also been rewarded for the single Gurenge that it is double platinum in Japan. And the sales of the volumes that continue to dominate the top-selling manga charts of the week in Japan do not stop either. Who knows if the next project, the Demon Slayer film: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Ressha-Hen will further increase the extraordinary success of the work. The trailer is scheduled for the month of March and we can't wait to enjoy it with you. In the meantime, let's take a look at this highly inspired Inosuke cosplay.