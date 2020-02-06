Entertainment

Demon Slayer triumphs as best anime series at the Tokyo Anime Film Festival

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The quality of the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it is guaranteeing a huge increase in manga sales and, by now, it can be safely said that it is the most successful work of the last few years. A prestigious award comes to attest its value.

Indeed Demon Slayer triumphed at the Tokyo Anime Film Festival, held tonight in Japan, for best television work. Koyoharu Gotouge won the best original story / screenplay award, Akira Matsushima won the prize for best animator and, for the best music category, Yuki Kajiura triumphed, again for her work on Demon Slayer (but also to other anime, such as Sword Art Online: Alicization). The best anime movie award went to Weathering with you by Makoto Shinkai which you find here reviewed by us at Everyeye.

A truly golden period for Demon Slayer, who recently has also been rewarded for the single Gurenge that it is double platinum in Japan. And the sales of the volumes that continue to dominate the top-selling manga charts of the week in Japan do not stop either. Who knows if the next project, the Demon Slayer film: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Ressha-Hen will further increase the extraordinary success of the work. The trailer is scheduled for the month of March and we can't wait to enjoy it with you. In the meantime, let's take a look at this highly inspired Inosuke cosplay.

READ:  This book of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’ is only suitable for superfans

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.