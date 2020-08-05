Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Toshihiko Seki, voice of the villain Kibutsuji Muzan, is hospitalized for Covid-19

August 5, 2020
Toshihiko Seki, a famous 58-year-old Japanese voice actor, was recently transferred to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, according to his agency a few moments ago, 81 Produces. The man had been suffering from a severe fever since July 31 and went to the hospital after about three days.

Seki is known primarily for his role in the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, in which he plays the villain Muzan Kibutsuji. In addition, he lent his voice to Iruka Umino in Naruto is Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, to Asuka's father in Neon Genesis Evangelion and to Duo Maxwell in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing.

The agency confirmed that the actor's conditions are stable, and that there is nothing to worry about. However, the Ministry of Health has already begun investigations to understand how the virus may have been contracted, and has requested a check also for all the colleagues who worked near the voice actor. We join in with fan messages, and wish Seki a speedy recovery.

Remaining on the theme of Demon Slayer, we remind you that the new film will be released on October 16th, and that the second season of the anime should debut in 2021. The film in particular will also arrive in the West in the second quarter of the new year. At the moment, the distribution in Italy has not been confirmed.

