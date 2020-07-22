Demon Slayer: Tomioka's cute Nendoroid is coming

Share it:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba turned out to be an unexpected success, quickly becoming one of the best-selling manga and one of the most popular anime series in recent years. This started the production of a great deal of merchandise, including the precious collectible figures of the Good Smile Company, the Nendoroid.

In the past already several characters had obtained a place in this line of products, including the Nendoroid of the protagonist Tanjiro and the Nendoroid of the nice Zenitsu, but this time the announcement concerned one of the Hashira, the group made up of the nine most skilled fighters of the entire Demon Slayer Corps.

More specifically it is the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka, presented by the manufacturer with the images that you can find in the post at the bottom of the news. The figure will be released in January 2021, and as happened to the others in the series, will be sold with interchangeable gadgets and expressions. For those wishing to take this collector's item home, pre-orders have already been opened on the official website.

Below is the description of Tomioka according to the Good Smile Company: "The Water Hashira. The one who kills demons with the calmest temperament. Giyu Tomioka's Nendoroid comes from the famous Demon Slayer series: Kimetsu no Yaiba!"

Recall that Kibutsuji has shown herself in an imposing statue, and that despite the manga has ended, Demon Slayer will be adapted as a series of light novels.