Entertainment

Demon Slayer: this low cost Nezuko cosplay will leave you stunned

June 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been archived for several months but the anime continues to be on the crest of the wave, despite the Ufotable tax scandals. Also thanks to the manga published on Weekly Shonen Jump, recently concluded, the characters are always on the mouth of the fandom.

Obviously this also involves the creation of fan art and especially cosplay. Fans are indeed playing the role of characters like Mitsuri Kanroji, however there are some who are dedicated to more particular disguises. Among these is the genius Low Cost Cosplay that now enchants the world for several years with its inventiveness and the use of common objects to create anime and manga characters.

The boy posted his on Instagram cosplay by Nezuko Kamado which, needless to say, is quite particular. More precisely, he recreated his face using his belly, a little makeup and a huge eggplant that simulates a bite in the mouth. What do you think of this cosplay the world of Demon Slayer very particular?

READ:  A Discovery Of Witches Season 2 Release Date

At the moment the franchise is stopped: after the conclusion of the manga on Weekly Shonen Jump you just have to wait for Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train scheduled for October 2020.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.