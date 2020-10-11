Demon Slayer: the Tokyo Sky Tree lights up red to celebrate the release of the film!

Incredible but true, the Tokyo Sky Tree, the tallest tower in the world and the second tallest man-made artificial structure ever created, has just changed color to celebrate the release of the Demon Slayer film, hitting Japanese theaters on October 16th.

Below you can take a look at the post of the official Demon Slayer Twitter profile, in which it is confirmed that the Tokyo Sky Tree will return to light up with the colors of Rengoku again next week, and more precisely from 16 to 18 October 2020. The agreement, signed between Ufotable and the Tobu Railways (legitimate owners of the Sky Tree), was finalized recently with the approval of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Two days ago, also in Japan, another initiative dedicated to the film was launched. In fact, Ufotable has created a real exclusive railway line to allow fans to relive the atmosphere of the anime, with a start set for October 9 and a scheduled end for December 31, 2020. If the first announcement had left fans speechless , the latter has truly impressed millions of people, including the West.

Below you can also take a look at a short video depicting the Tokyo Skytree changing color, and a new visual published by Ufotable starring Tanjiro and Nezuko, entitled “The bond between brother and sister”.

We do not know if the sensational success of the series was one of the facts capable of convincing the parties to sign the advertising agreement, but in all cases this is a really important shot for one of the most followed and appreciated anime of the decade.