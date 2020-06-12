Demon Slayer: the splendid opening of the anime recreated in Animal Crossing!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When it comes to successful anime it's hard not to mention Demon Slayer, the 2019 masterpiece of Studio Ufotable. The series has received critical and public acclaim and recently, a fan even decided to celebrate its success by making a crossover with one of the most talked about video games of 2020: Animal Crossing: New Horizon.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the fantastic video posted by the user Sneaky Egg, in which Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and villain Muzan are portrayed on the island of the videogame player. Beyond a few small effects added during the editing phase, the clip was created using only the tools available in the game.

The video is an attempt to reconstruct Gurenge, the opening of Demon Slayer recently become a hit with more than 100 million plays recorded on streaming platforms Legal and a triple platinum certification. It is also the most successful hit composed by LiSA, the Japanese author famous for having created the themes of My Hero Academia, Sword Art Online, Fate and many other souls.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the video? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to find out the reasons behind the success of Demon Slayer instead, we advise you to take a look at our review of the anime.