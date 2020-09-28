Demon Slayer: the spin-off on Rengoku will consist of 3 chapters, the first will be free

Good news for all fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Weekly Shonen Jump, the famous Shueisha weekly, recently confirmed that the highly anticipated spin-off manga on Rengoku will debut next week, and that the so-called “Volume 0” will be published for free on Manga More.

The spin-off on the Pillar of Flame was announced last May, and a few days ago the magazine said that all viewers who would go to the cinema to see Demon Slayer: Infinity Train would receive a free copy of the first chapter (the above “Volume 0”).

Fortunately, the latest release of Shonen Jump has communicated to readers that anyone who wishes will be able to read the same chapter on the Manga Plus web portal, and that the next two will be published respectively in Weekly Shonen Jump 45 and 46, due out in October. Currently we do not know if these two issues will also arrive at the same time on the website.

The spin-off on Rengoku will therefore consist of three chapters, and will tell – according to the author Koyoharu Gotouge – of the past of the demon slayer, thus allowing fans to empathize more with the warrior. We remind you that the character in question will play a fundamental role in the narrative arc of the Infinity Train.

What do you think of it? Will you read the spin-off? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below.