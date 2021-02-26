Demon Slayer: the replica of the sword of Shinobu is coming

Demon Slayer has a lot of heroes among its protagonists and some are more popular than others. While Tanjiro and Nezuko are among the most loved characters but among the most popular there is also Shinobu Kocho and now fans will be able to wield his sword.

The incredible replica comes straight from Bandai’s Nichirin Sword DX line, a series of swords that replicate the fantastic katanas of the famous anime Demon Slayer. According to the description, Demon Slayer collectible swords will be 55 centimeters long and will feature sounds and phrases from the anime.

Shinobu’s Sword will come complete with Bug’s Breath mode, accompanied by a set of lights and sound effects, along with a total of 35 different phrases that can be played, a must have for fans of the series.

At the moment, the sword should cost around $ 60 in Japan (about 50 euros), and it could be pre-order starting today! The rerun should go online starting April 14, so start planning your Shinobu cosplays in hopes of returning to the fairs soon!

Who knows if we will also see Rengoku’s sword the Pillar of Flame arrive, in the meantime we can listen to the metal version of Gurenge to wind up waiting for the second season!