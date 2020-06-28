Entertainment

Demon Slayer: the PS5 dresses in the colors of the killers in a user's fan art

June 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There are still a few months to go before Playstation 5, but some anime fans have already tried to imagine a series of skins inspired by their favorite works. In particular, today we have decided to show you the user's work Ruzagon, who yesterday introduced one to Demon Slayer fans skin inspired by Giyu Tomioka's outfit.

As you can see at the bottom, the user used the red color of the water pillar dress to cover the joypad, while the yellow and green motif visible on the left side of the outfit was used as a coating for the external part of the Playstation 5. Reddit users have rewarded the idea with more than 3000 upvotes and they requested different versions inspired by the outfits of Tanjiro and Nezuko.

Demon Slayer has become a worldwide hit for a few months now, and the existence of a PS4 game to be released in 2021 has recently been confirmed. Given the increasing popularity of the anime, a PS5 skin inspired by the colors of the killers may not be a bad idea.

READ:  Dragon Ball Super 61: how does the new Vegeta technique work?

And what do you think of it? What would you choose between this model and the classic white one? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you to spend five minutes to take a look at our review of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the first season of the anime based on the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.