Demon Slayer: the PS5 dresses in the colors of the killers in a user's fan art

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are still a few months to go before Playstation 5, but some anime fans have already tried to imagine a series of skins inspired by their favorite works. In particular, today we have decided to show you the user's work Ruzagon, who yesterday introduced one to Demon Slayer fans skin inspired by Giyu Tomioka's outfit.

As you can see at the bottom, the user used the red color of the water pillar dress to cover the joypad, while the yellow and green motif visible on the left side of the outfit was used as a coating for the external part of the Playstation 5. Reddit users have rewarded the idea with more than 3000 upvotes and they requested different versions inspired by the outfits of Tanjiro and Nezuko.

Demon Slayer has become a worldwide hit for a few months now, and the existence of a PS4 game to be released in 2021 has recently been confirmed. Given the increasing popularity of the anime, a PS5 skin inspired by the colors of the killers may not be a bad idea.

And what do you think of it? What would you choose between this model and the classic white one? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you to spend five minutes to take a look at our review of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the first season of the anime based on the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge.