Demon Slayer: the promotion of the film continues, shown the new trains inspired by the anime

A little while ago, the Japanese TV station NHK showed on video the new train of Kyushu Railway Company, decked out with themed stickers and posters Demon Slayer. The railway company, located on the island of Kyushu, has changed the aesthetics of one of its most used trains to promote the release of the film, arriving in theaters on October 16.

At the top of the news you can take a look at the train, while the service published by NHK is available at the bottom. Kyushu Railway Company, also often referred to as JR Kyushu, is the second Japanese railway company to partner with Shueisha and Ufotable after the JR Gunma of Honshu, which a few weeks ago had formalized the opening of a new special line to advertise the film.

Unlike the Honshu line, the one presented a few hours ago does not include special sections or interior decorations, but only an aesthetic change to remind fans to buy a ticket for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train. Speaking of tickets, then, a few days ago the first data relating to presales were shown, and apparently the film is destined to be a success.

What do you think of it? Are you happy with the success of the anime? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that Homura, the new single from LiSA which is part of the film’s soundtrack, is now available for listening.