Demon Slayer: The Prime Minister mentioned a technique from the series during a commission

It may seem paradoxical, but it really happened. Japan’s new prime minister, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, appears to have taken it to heart Demon Slayer, so much so that he cited an opera technique during a meeting for the Budget Commission in the House of Representatives. Here’s what happened yesterday.

Demon Slayer is facing unstoppable success, such popularity that it seems to have helped fill the business of the ufotable studio for at least 5 years. Yet, it remains unthinkable to imagine that the Prime Minister of the Japanese Government, during a meeting for the Budget Committee, addressed an opposition member citing a technique from the franchise.

The conversation between the Premier and Kenji Eda, an opposition member of the Democratic Constitutional Party of Japan, took place among those who are also two old friends with a common political past. For this, Minister Suga turned to him saying: “Since I am addressing you, Mr. Eda, I will use the “Absolute concentration breathing technique“to answer your question”.

Later, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, Katsunobu Kato, he would have said: “We know that the “breathing technique of absolute concentration” comes from Demon Slayer, but I can’t tell you if the Prime Minister actually read the manga or not. “

