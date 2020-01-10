Demon Slayer: the Pillars and the First Crescent Moon collide in an epic fan animation

Share it:

The talent of the author Koyoharu Gotouge it manifests itself above all in the extraordinary narrative coherence with which it orchestrates the fate of its characters. The success of Demon Slayer is mainly due to the ability to tell the characters that rotate in the scene with elegance and skill.

Even with the twists and turns that continue in the last chapter of Demon Slayer, the 179th issue of the manga has remained impressed by fans, enchanted by the amount of impressive implications resulting from the clash between the Pillars and Kokushibo, the first crescent moon, which had no mercy for the participants of the fight.

In particular, a fan of the opera, a certain Kana Note from Patreon, he tried to imagine the extent of the clash, portraying the epic confrontation in a fan-animation to say the least extraordinary, the same that you can admire at the bottom of this news. From the clip in question, albeit short-lived, a riot of fluidity and dynamism reveals the comparison between Kokushibo and the Pillars of the Rock and the Wind, Gyomei and Sanemi. It didn't take long for the video to go viral on the net, with the monstrous figure of almost 30,000 appreciation events, which continues to increase, from the international community.

And you, instead, what do you think of this animation that portrays one of the craziest fights of the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge?