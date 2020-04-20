Demon Slayer: the opening "Gurenge" is a worldwide success, LiSA celebrates triple platinum

Share it:

According to what revealed by the monthly reports of the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ), the single "Gurenge" written and sung by LiSA for the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been officially certified triple platinum with over 750,000 downloads. The song had reached double platinum in December 2019.

At the bottom you can take a look at the post shared by the artist's official Twitter profile, where the staff celebrated with fans the achievement of the historic milestone. To give you an idea of ​​the success of the song we remind you that the Tokyo Ghoul opening unravel has barely reached 250,000 downloads, while the original version of the Neon Genesis Evangelion hit To Cruel Angel Thesis it has about a million.

Despite being first published about a year ago, Gurenge firmly occupies the top spot of the Billboard Japan's weekly anime song and boasts over 45 million plays on Spotify (they were 25 two months ago) and 60 overall on YouTube. The track travels hand in hand with the growth of the anime's success, and is destined to break other records as the months go by.

And what do you think of it? Does Gurenge deserve this success? Let us know with a comment! In case you would like to appreciate the singing skills of the artist in a more intimate setting, we advise you to take a look at the live performance published a few months ago.