Demon Slayer: the new chapter of the manga reveals how far Rengoku can be pushed

After a couple of months of absence from the Japanese publishing stage, Koyoharu Gotouge, the author behind the global phenomenon Demon Slayer, is back to work on the manga with a special chapter dedicated to Rengoku, the Pillar of Fire and favorite of fans, in particular on a past event that changed his life.

While the debut in the homeland of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train is now near, with the return of the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko on the big screen, in the meantime the fans have had the opportunity to calmly analyze the self-conclusive chapter created by the sensei for the character. of Rengoku. As we saw in a last piece of news, the demon hunter faced a powerful threat that forced him to make a drastic decision.

During his battle with a demon capable of altering the balance of human beings, allowing him to easily kill his targets, Rengoku was faced with a very disconcerting reality: so many brutally killed demon hunters including an old friend of his and , disturbed by this, he takes the drastic decision to split the eardrums to avoid hearing the sound of the demon’s flute. For this reason, the Pillar of Fire’s hearing was severely impaired and this has conditioned their attitudes. And that is also why the character’s behavior often appears more eccentric and bizarre than usual.

