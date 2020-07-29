Entertainment

Demon Slayer the Movie: Rengoku inflames with the new fanmade animation

July 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The first season of Demon Slayer has certainly inflamed the hearts of the Japanese public as most of them rushed to buy the manga tankobons. However, those who have chosen to see only the anime must wait even longer before enjoying the sequel to the story they will come up with Demon Slayer the Movie: Infinity Train.

The trailer for Demon Slayer the Movie dates back to a few months ago and has so far been the only official video exponent based on Tanjiro's adventures that can be observed in a few months. For someone, the wait has become unsustainable and this is why a fan on Twitter has uploaded their own video, creating their own animations based on the cartoons and scenes of the manga.

As you can see below, fan Ascend Uji has released a video of about thirty seconds. To be the protagonist is obviously Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of the flame that will be at the center of the events of Demon Slayer the Movie: Infinity Train. Obviously the video is a spoiler for those who have not read the manga and stopped in the first season of the anime, as it also includes the antagonist of the narrative arc and its techniques. What do you think of this fan made animation?

Meanwhile, we will be able to enjoy the next trailer for Demon Slayer in early August.

