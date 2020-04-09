Demon Slayer: the movie also seems to have been postponed because of the Coronavirus

Share it:

The massive success of the television series of Demon Slayer he strongly pushed the ufotable studio and the anime committee to immediately put the sequel in the pipeline, so as to distribute it in cinemas as soon as possible. However, due to the Coronavirus, the film's debut no longer seems so imminent.

It is no wonder that production has taken the leap to continue producing a series that is breaking records worldwide. However, the desire to distribute the feature as soon as possible becomes increasingly impossible. Anime TV, with a Twitter post, revealed that the film will presumably be postponed due to the inconvenience caused by Coronavirus, just like yesterday with Fate / Stay Night Heaven's Feel III, the final film of the trilogy produced by the same ufotable.

According to the information reported by Anime TV, in fact, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen it was initially scheduled for summer 2020, although the date had not yet been officially revealed. The film distribution in Japan will therefore presumably be postponed to a later date, but always for this 2020. Anyway, it is possible that we will know more information tomorrow at the special event of Demon Slayer on Abema TV where a trailer and a promotional poster.

And you, however, when do you think the film will be released? Let us know with a comment below.