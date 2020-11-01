Demon Slayer: the merchandise is enriched with a new series of rings from € 120 each

The Japanese dealer Fan Fun Market has recently enriched its catalog of anime-themed offerings with a series of rings inspired by the Demon Slayer characters, now available for purchase for € 120. In the past, the online store had proposed two other similar series, with rings dedicated to the protagonists and the pillars of the demon killers.

The new products, visible at the bottom of the news, are instead dedicated to Kanao, Genya, Kagaya Ubayashiki, Rui and Kibutsuji Muzan, and each of them is shipped inside a beautiful wooden box. The site has just opened preorders, and has announced that it will be possible to purchase a piece until November 30, 2020, the closing date for preorders. The shipment will take place in February 2021.

For the past six months Demon Slayer has collaborated with dozens of Japanese companies, and considering the success of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Train movie it is extremely likely that the brand will continue to be in demand over the next few years. We remind you that Demon Slayer: Infinity Train is currently in the running to become the most profitable Japanese film of all time, and for the moment the numbers seem to be on its side.

