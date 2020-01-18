Entertainment

Demon Slayer, the manga is getting closer and closer to the end

January 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

With a hype at the highest levels, Demon Slayer conquered 2019, churning out one of the best animated adaptations for a shonen manga. At the same time, the little pearl of Koyoharu Gotouge it began to rack up frightening sales from all over the world, even forcing shopkeepers to run for cover.

A surge in popularity of this measure was matched by an increase in demand so high as to make life impossible for the publisher Shueisha, unable to keep up with the high demand of tankobons. The possibility of not being able to buy a copy of the comic, in fact, forced small distributors to take precautionary measures against shoplifters, as well as the difficult choice of selling only one copy per person, to avoid ending the supply before having satisfied all customers.

This increase in demand, however, is also given by the recent chapters of Demon Slayer who are reserving a series of interesting twists, which are bringing the manga to its natural conclusion. End that, as the last issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, will come very busy, as the series is already in full swing of the last act.

READ:  The director of Castelvania is interested in taking over the reins of Berserk, but ...

Given the insistence, it is likely that the sensei wants to end the manga at the height of its success, perhaps near chapter 200. Closing in round numbers is not something unusual, as you will remember with Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto. Either way, we are sure that the 2020 course will be crucial for the conclusion of the pearl of Koyoharu Gotouge.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.