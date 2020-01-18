Demon Slayer, the manga is getting closer and closer to the end

Share it:

With a hype at the highest levels, Demon Slayer conquered 2019, churning out one of the best animated adaptations for a shonen manga. At the same time, the little pearl of Koyoharu Gotouge it began to rack up frightening sales from all over the world, even forcing shopkeepers to run for cover.

A surge in popularity of this measure was matched by an increase in demand so high as to make life impossible for the publisher Shueisha, unable to keep up with the high demand of tankobons. The possibility of not being able to buy a copy of the comic, in fact, forced small distributors to take precautionary measures against shoplifters, as well as the difficult choice of selling only one copy per person, to avoid ending the supply before having satisfied all customers.

This increase in demand, however, is also given by the recent chapters of Demon Slayer who are reserving a series of interesting twists, which are bringing the manga to its natural conclusion. End that, as the last issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, will come very busy, as the series is already in full swing of the last act.

Given the insistence, it is likely that the sensei wants to end the manga at the height of its success, perhaps near chapter 200. Closing in round numbers is not something unusual, as you will remember with Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto. Either way, we are sure that the 2020 course will be crucial for the conclusion of the pearl of Koyoharu Gotouge.