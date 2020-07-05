Demon Slayer, the manga is finished but the light novels are not: create exclusive images

Share it:

Koyoharu Gotouge has given rise to almost unparalleled success in recent years with the publication of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Weekly Shonen Jump between 2016 and early 2020. After four years, however, the serialization has come to an end and with it the story of Tanjiro and his companions. But the franchise is still quite active.

There are in fact three tankobons to be put up for sale again: 21 out this month, then 22 and 23 between now and December. For volume 21 of Demon Slayer the author has left a message, obviously together with the inevitable extras between one chapter and another. But it certainly has not left the light novels of the series uncovered.

With the release of the third light novel by Demon Slayer that will recapitulate the story, the author Koyoharu Gotouge has prepared some unpublished illustrations that you can find in the link to the source. The designs presented focus on different demon hunters and characters that we saw or glimpsed during the main Demon Slayer course. We start immediately with Kanae, Shinobu's older sister who died at the hands of Douma, together with Sanemi Shinazugawa and one of the few hunters he made friends with, Masachika Kumeno.

We then move on to others such as forgers, Inosuke and Tanjiro, a strange and cheerful Giyuu and many others. What do you think of these extra content themed Demon Slayer?