Demon Slayer: the manga finale is official in May 2020

April 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The purpose of Tanjiro, from the first chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibawas to restore Sister Nezuko to her human state after a mysterious being called a demon had turned her into a monster. From that bad night, Tanjiro clashed with demons over demons until he reached the final battle with Kibutsuji Muzan.

The record manga, however, seems to have ended its entire history. After the first signs of the past few weeks, it is now confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will end in May 2020. The revelation came through a video by Norma Editorial, a Spanish publishing house that deals with publishing the chapters on MangaPlus in Spanish in simulcast with Japan.

As the editor announced at 4:22 a.m. of the video, Weekly Shonen Jump communicates to them and to Viz Media breaks and conclusions well in advance, so that they can organize themselves in time. And it's her during the course of this live stream to reveal that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will end in the next month.

Not only did she reveal the conclusion, but she said she was surprised that Shueisha and Koyoharu Gotouge have not decided to embark on the road ahead or a sequel for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which will therefore end with the next chapters. The issue of Weekly Shonen Jump in which there will be the last chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has not yet been revealed, but now it is likely that 204, or at most 205, will be the last.

