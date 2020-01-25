Demon Slayer: the manga dangerously approaches ONE PIECE

Share it:

The soap opera between Demon Slayer and ONE PIECE is starting to get dangerously alive, with the pearl of Koyoharu Gotouge which is destroying the records of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece one by one. The next milestone, so far, seemed unattainable for any weekly serialized work.

Demon SlayerIn fact, for several months now it has been found in an exponential word that is dramatically increasing sales of the manga, obtaining numbers that until the debut of the animated adaptation seemed impossible. As you can see from the graph attached at the bottom of the news, the new volumes of the respective series are one step away from overlapping.

Oda sensei's masterpiece It has long been the sought-after destination of any author, a sample of takings and sales, with millions of copies purchased at each issue. Still, the manga is found in a descending parable, the complete opposite of Kimetsu no Yaiba, with the number of copies sold decreasing year after year. To separate volume 98 of ONE PIECE and 18 of Demon Slayer there are just 7 thousand copies, a number certainly destined to vary given the announcement of Shuiesha of a reissue planned for both tankobons.

It is not easy to predict exactly how much the gap between the two series is destined to grow or decrease with the reprint, but it is undeniable that the pearl of Koyoharu Gotouge a rosy, at times unstoppable, future is passing. In your opinion, however, will he be able to overcome ONE PIECE? Tell us your little opinion about it with a comment below.