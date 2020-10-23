Demon Slayer: the manga breaks a new record, surpassed a historic record of ONE PIECE

A real one is underway in Japan Demon Slayer fever, which is leading the work of Koyoharu Gotouge to selling at a pace deemed unsustainable by dozens of analysts. In addition to dominating the box office with Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, in fact, the series has broken a new record in terms of print sales, But that is not all.

Primarily, Oricon recently confirmed that the Demon Slayer manga scored a new record for the number of units of a single Volume sold in a given fiscal year. The previous record belonged to ONE PIECE, with 3.8 million copies sold for Volume 61 during the year 2011, while this year Demon Slayer managed to overcome it with two tankobons: number 19 (3.8 million units sold) and number 18 (4 million units sold). The opera still has 5 weeks to strengthen its record.

Other incredible data comes from different sectors. Dydo Drinco, a well-known producer of soft drinks, recently started a collaboration with Demon Slayer to promote its coffee cans, now available in a new version with the face of one of the protagonists printed on the product. The company has sold over 50 million cans in less than two months, marking an increase in sales of 150% over the previous year.

As for the box office, the Demon Slayer film has already grossed 4.62 billion yen and according to analysts it could double the figure by midnight on Sunday 25 October. A second season of the anime will arrive between 2021 and 2022.

