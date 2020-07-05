Demon Slayer: the former Megadeth guitarist creates a cover of the opening of the series

Share it:

Demon Slayer has become, over the past year, one of the most famous souls in the world. The success of Koyoharu Gotouge's work is unequivocal and a little while ago, even the former "Megadeth" guitarist Marty Freidman has decided to pay homage to the series, creating a splendid cover of the iconic opening Gurenge.

Marty Friedman played in the heavy metal group cacophony from 1986 to 1989 and, subsequently, he even played for almost ten years with the aforementioned Megadeth. In the last period the artist has shared several covers and among these, he has decided to dedicate one of them to the song by LiSA.

First published in April 2019, "Gurenge" has recently been certified triple platinum in Japan, result never achieved by another opening theme of an anime in such a short time. In addition to the 750,000 digital downloads, the CD has managed to sell more than 100,000 copies, a result that has earned the artist yet another Gold Record, while on Spotify the song currently has 65 million plays (it was 25 last February and 45 in April). Seeing your own piece played by another talented musician can only be the icing on the cake for the Japanese singer.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the cover? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to appreciate LiSA's singing skills in a more intimate setting, we suggest you take a look at Gurenge's live performance published a few months ago.