Demon Slayer: the cover of volume 19 puts Iguro Obanai on the cover

The story of the manga written by Koyoharu Gotouge for Weekly Shonen Jump continues. Demon Slayer is now on its way to the conclusion, but there is still a lack of material to be published with characters to be explored and events to be covered. The next tankobon arriving in Japan will take another step in this direction.

It will be released in Japanese stores on February 4th volume 19 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Continuing with the methodologies applied for the previous covers, Koyoharu Gotouge has put on the cover the Pillar of the Serpe, Iguro Obanai.

Iguro Obanai is one of the least explored characters in the world of Demon Slayer so far: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but tankobon 19 will begin to launch some scenes where he will be the protagonist. The title will be "The flapping of a butterfly's wings", equal to that of chapter 161 which will open the stories inserted in the tankobon.

At the bottom you can see the cover, where Iguro Obanai is drawn in a fighting pose. The character has colors that go from white to black on the clothes, except for the purple strings of the sandals. On the other hand, the eyes of different colors stand out: the right orange and the left green. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 19 will contain chapters 161 to 169.

In Italy, Demon Slayer is published by Star Comics which is preparing special content for volume 7, after announcing a Starter Pack that combines the first 5 volumes.