Demon Slayer: the author leaves a message to fans in volume 21 of the manga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Demon Slayer manga has been over for a month now, revealing itself as one of the biggest commercial successes of the last few years. However, the distribution of volumes has not yet been completed and today, with the publication of issue 21 (out of 23 total), the beautiful message written by the author was shown Koyoharu Gotouge.

The mangaka has in fact decided to personally thank the fans, including a short paragraph inside the tankobon: "Hi guys, I'm Gotouge. We entered 2020 and the latest news is certainly not positive, given that many of us are still forced to stay home. How are you? I hope so! Since the beginning of serialization there hasn't been a quiet day, but in the end I managed to complete the job! I'm sure many of you are feeling the same way now! I want to take this opportunity to thank you and give you some advice: never give up! Persevere and try to be happy!".

The message was written a few months ago, and as a result there are several references to quarantine and Coronavirus. In all cases, the fans said they were happy, and they can't wait to get their hands on the last two volumes of the series.

And what do you think of it? Have you already completed the reading? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Volume 7 of Demon Slayer is currently available in Italy and that the next one, number 8, will arrive on July 8th.