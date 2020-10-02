Demon Slayer, Tanjiro’s katana becomes real: Nichirin will be available for purchase in 2021

As with any famous series, too Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has its fair share of products. The statuettes and action figures dedicated to the various characters of the series, from the best known to the secondary ones, are now on the agenda. Giyu Tomioka’s figurine is just one of the latest examples.

But there is another surprise for Demon Slayer fans: Kimetsu no Yaiba. For brands that have to do with swords there is usually also a realization of toy swords more or less faithful to the original version. We’ve seen it deal with Bleach and now it’s also the turn of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Bandai announced at the beginning of the year a sword for children from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but the one we show you today is instead that of Tamashii Nations, who decided to create Tanjiro Kamado’s sword but for adults. So this is no longer a children’s version but for hardcore collectors who want to get their hands on one 1: 1 reproduction of Tanjiro’s Nichirin.

In the video above we can see the realization of this “Proplica”, that is one of those reproductions addressed to an adult audience. The sword is 88 cm long and its commercial version will be available in Japan from February 2021, while later it will also be made available on overseas markets. It will also be possible to activate options where the sword will quote some encouraging phrases that we heard during the first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

You can then face the demons with your personal Nichirin. Pending commercialization, enjoy the new trailer for the Demon Slayer movie coming in October.