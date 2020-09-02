Demon Slayer: Tanjiro’s custom sneakers cost € 450, and they are exceptional

Share it:

The Indian stylist Dhwaj Goyal has recently created a pair of 100% fan made themed sneakers Demon Slayer, capturing the attention of thousands of fans. The shoes recall the motif present in Tanjiro Kamado’s demon-killing suit, and are part of a special set called the “Air Water Breathing Series”.

Below you can take a look at the sneakers, now available for purchase for € 371.05 plus shipping costs (€ 87.31), for a total of about 450 euros. Goyal had prepared just over twenty models in advance but, despite the quite prohibitive price, at the moment only two remain available.

Etsy, the website dedicated to e-commerce where the product can be purchased, describes the sneakers as follows: “Brown and green combination with custom text. The sneakers have a factory finish and are wearable outside without worry! Easily washable“Shipping time from India is around 6-8 weeks.

The product is in no way affiliated with the original brand, which is why it does not contain any words that mention the work of Koyoharu Gotouge. The design on the other hand features several references, among which Tanjiro’s earrings and the water breathing technique stand out.

Demon Slayer is, at the moment, one of the most famous Japanese works in the world, with over 80 million copies of the manga in circulation and a film arriving in theaters around the world between October 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. , we remind you that the third trailer for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train was shown last month.

