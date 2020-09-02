Demon Slayer: Tanjiro comes to life in a cosplay forbidden to anime fans

Share it:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has now ended for some time and fans of the manga have therefore read the end of the story programmed by the mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge. On Weekly Shonen Jump the work was interrupted in May, while in a few months the last two tankobons will arrive in Japan.

There is therefore a lot of material that has yet to be discovered by those who only follow the Demon Slayer anime. In fact, for the moment they have had the opportunity to discover the story contained in the first 50 chapters of the manga with the 26 episodes produced by Ufotable, on 205 instead available in total. For them the next phase of the story will come with the film Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train.

For this we strongly advise not to observe the cosplay at Tanjiro Kamado that you find below if you are a fan of the anime or if you are still in the recovery phase of the story. As readers who concluded Demon Slayer know, at the end of the manga Tanjiro viene posseduto da Kibutsuji Muzan. The protagonist then becomes a demon and this allows him to regrow the lost arm, as well as the eye afflicted by the demonic tumor.

However, this has the consequence of making him an enemy and the effect can be seen in different details, from the eyes to the marks to the veins that pop out, ending with an aggressive character. Tendo Rei has decided to gift fans this version of Tanjiro with several photos. Have you read the conclusion of the manga? Don’t miss our Demon Slayer review.