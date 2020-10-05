Demon Slayer: surprisingly published a new chapter of the manga

Among the works that have made their appearance in recent years, one of those that has made the most noise was certainly Demon Slayer, a series that has been able to amaze millions and millions of readers and viewers scattered around the globe, an incredible and unexpected success in the eyes of many.

Actually, the franchise took some time before it really got into gear, with the first chapters of the manga in particular that had been able to arouse the interest of only a small – but affectionate – niche of readers. With the progress of the story and the arrival of the animated adaptation, however, the production managed to establish itself strongly on the market until the arrival of its unexpected finale, which came much sooner than many might have expected.

Obviously the fanbase of the work has never stopped praising it – as can be seen also thanks to the countless cosplay and themed fan art that continue to be published on the web – and many have hoped to see news about it in the near future, prayers that long ago were answered with the confirmation of an official film dedicated to Demon Slayer. Well, with the film getting closer and closer, a surprise new chapter of the manga was also released, published in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. At the moment it is not known whether the work wants to be the first number of a new series or a small appetizer waiting for the film, but it is undoubted that everything has been widely appreciated by fans.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the great results obtained by Demon Slayer have recently been revealed, which proved capable of reaching 100 million copies released, thus becoming the fastest manga in history to reach this figure.