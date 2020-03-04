Demon Slayer surprises readers of chapter 196 with Nezuko

Share it:

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we immediately got to know two of the main characters: the Tanjiro brothers and Nezuko Kamado. The purpose of their brutal and obscure journey is to find a cure to reverse the sister's demonic transformation and, with the end of the journey now near, this reality is approaching.

While Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is about to end with the final clash between Tanjiro and Muzan, of course you have to also dedicate space to Nezuko Kamado. The girl transformed into a demon woke up when her brother was in danger, throwing herself away from the hut where she was hidden to go to her aid on the battlefield. The medicine to make her come back human, however, has started to take effect, making the girl remember her past.

Muzan's demonic blood loses effectiveness and we finally see her remembering that she is Nezuko Kamado. Now human, the protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has arrived just outside the city where Kibutsuji Muzan is facing the other protagonist, Tanjiro, and one of the last remaining demon hunters, Iguro Obanai. As the fight draws to an end, thanks to the many poisonous potions prepared by Tamayo, it seems that Nezuko will therefore not have a leading role. In fact, the girl has lost her demon powers and immortality, therefore it would be difficult if not impossible to be able to be incisive in the clash without risking death. Will he retain his powers or will he have to be a spectator?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will return to issue 15 of Weekly Shonen Jump with chapter 197 while the manga is nominated for the 24th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize.