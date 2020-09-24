Demon Slayer surpasses Dragon Ball, Slam Dunk and ONE PIECE with the latest set record

Six months after the conclusion of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the Weekly Shonen Jump manga is still on the crest of the wave. Despite the slight decline in weekly sales, which is also obvious after more than a year in which it has made exceptional numbers, a new record shared by Shueisha has arrived.

Demon Slayer has a circulation of 100 million copies, as we told you a few days ago. A spatial figure that makes it the eighth manga of Weekly Shonen Jump to overcome this milestone. But these 100 million copies bring with them other records that show how much the manga has gone viral in Japanese society.

In fact, Demon Slayer became the fastest manga in history to reach this figure, and he did it with only 22 volumes. Thanks to the arrival of Demon Slayer 22 in comics, the manga has practically ONE PIECE, Slam Dunk and Dragon Ball records destroyed. As the user Space_WT points out in the two tweets below, the Gotouge manga has surpassed Slam Dunk (65 million copies with 22 volumes), ONE PIECE (60 million copies with 22 volumes), Dragon Ball (55 million copies with 23 volumes), Hunter x Hunter, Naruto and Bleach.

The milestone of 100 million copies that Demon Slayer has achieved in an exceptionally short time took many more years and volumes to the other series, testifying how much the manga has been a phenomenon. A ONE PIECE required 35 volumes and in 7 years and 5 months, in Dragon Ball 39 volumes in 10 years and 1 month, in The Attack of the Giants required 30 volumes in 10 years and 3 months.

With its 4 years and 7 months, Demon Slayer will certainly remain undefeated for several years, if not decades. In fact, no manga is on the horizon capable of beating an exceptional record like this.