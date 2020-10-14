Demon Slayer: still thefts in Japan, the story of a spa plant viral

While the manga continues to grow at frightening numbers, surpassing the 4 million copies sold for the first issue alone, Demon Slayer continues to relentlessly face the unpleasant phenomenon of theft.

With now 100 million copies sold behind it, Demon Slayer is undoubtedly one of the most prolific series of the entire Japanese publishing scene. As if that weren’t enough, the franchise is gearing up for the debut of the new film that will further flesh out the sales linked to the author’s pearl. Koyoharu Gotouge.

In any case, many shops have long been the victim of theft phenomena with regard to the tankobon linked to the series, to the point that some comic shops have been forced to take various measures. The history of the spa has recently become viral “Onser no Mori“which overnight saw the disappearance of as many as 20 volumes of the manga reserved for customers. The plant thus released a statement on its social channels to cordially invite thieves to return stolen copies.

The news was shared online by thousands of fans who, driven by the good deed, gathered in a short time to send a surprise 7 boxes full of Demon Slayer manga for a total of about 190 volumes. One of the boxes bore a letter with a message that follows:

Pleased to make your acquaintance. I saw what happened thanks to the Twitter release.

“In an incomplete world, we need love more than anger.”

This is one of my favorite idioms. If the copies don’t come back, I hope we can all join forces together. “

A message of encouragement regarding an extremely genuine gesture. And you, instead, what do you think of this initiative put in place by fans of the manga? Let us know with a comment below.