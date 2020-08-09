Demon Slayer still causes huge files: this time the target is UNIQLO, here are the photos

Share it:

The furore created among fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it has not subsided yet. Almost a year after the end of the anime, the volumes are still stormed. Months after the conclusion of the manga on Weekly Shonen Jump, the kilometric queues outside every comic store do not stop to get your hands on the new tankobons.

Now clothing stores, one in particular, are facing the hordes of fans. The famous brand UNIQLO has in fact created a collaboration with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba preparing a series of t-shirts at a cost of 990 yen plus taxes (almost 10 euros) for a line called Demon Slayer UT. A few days ago the t-shirts were put on sale in the chain's stores.

The result? Kilometer queues in shopping centers and directed only to UNIQLO stores where these Demon Slayer themed t-shirts are sold. Many have reported with photos and other evidence the astonishing length of these fan queues. Below you can see a gallery of these photos that extend from the shop in the mall to the external exits.

Surely the Japanese have not crowded but have kept an orderly single file, however it is noted that the size of this queue points out how deeply rooted this new phenomenon is in the Japanese public. Who knows if something like this will happen when the new volume of Demon Slayer goes on sale, on 22, scheduled for October 2, 2020.