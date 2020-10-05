Demon Slayer sneakers arrive: the design is inspired by the protagonists

When an anime becomes popular there is nothing to keep it from invading every type of product available. From gachapons to shoes, from reproductions of weapons to statuettes, characters and they come everywhere. And given its success, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba merchandising has now exploded.

A few days ago we presented Tanjiro Kamado’s Nichirin, or the katana used by the protagonist to kill the creatures of Demon Slayer. In the last few hours, however, the merchandising of the work is enriched with new pairs of shoes.

To reveal it Syunsoku, a brand dedicated to children from the most famous Japanese brand Achilles. This has decided to produce a new line of children’s shoes inspired by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, using in particular the design and colors of the four main protagonists, namely Tanjiro Kamado, his sister Nezuko, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Eight pairs will be created, four shoes with laces and four shoes with tears.

Below you can find an example of the four types of shoes proposed and you can see the designs of the various haori worn by the boys. Both the shoes that sneakers are offered at a price of 4950 yen taxes included and will be available only until October 26th.

Meanwhile, the fever of Demon Slayer has also helped some counterfeiters who were arrested while selling fake statuettes of Tanjiro and other characters.