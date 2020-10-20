Demon Slayer: singer LiSA drives fans crazy with new single Homura

The new single by Japanese artist LiSA, “Homura” (soundtrack of the film Demon Slayer –Kimetsu no Yaiba –Infinity Train) and her new album LEO-NiNE both top the Oricon Weekly Single chart in the week of October 12-18.

LiSA is the first artist to reach the top of both charts in the same week after the Kis-My-Ft2 with Ki.Su.U.Ma.I (Kiss Your Mind) and their single Good Ikuze! in April 2013. LiSA is among the 10 female artists to have reached this milestone, the latest being Hikaru Utada with her single “Dareka no Negai o Kanau Koro” and her album Utaka Hikaru SINGLE COLLECTION VOL.1, 16 years ago.

The new single from the singer, “Homura”Sold 68,000 copies, and the new album LEO.NiNE sold 66,000. The previous single, “Gurenge”(The opening of the famous anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) became the most downloaded single in Oricon history in June 2020.

In July, the single was in the top 10 for around 27 weeks, all this just 44 weeks after its digital debut in April 2019. In the week of April 27 – May 3, the single recorded its fifth week at # 1. of the ranking.

LiSA is probably one of the most popular singers of the moment by Japanese animation fans, in the video that went viral, LiSA sang the entire opening Gurenge in one take, and it is a video that you absolutely must not miss! Waiting for the movie Demon Slayer: Infinity Train arriving also in Italy, LiSA was excited by singing the new song Homura, the soundtrack of the highly anticipated film.