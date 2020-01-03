Demon Slayer: shopkeepers run for cover against the shoplifters of the manga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The success of Demon Slayer is starting to reach the threshold, with small criminal scenes that have begun to appear within the small distributions. The comics shops, in fact, had to take some precautions against the phenomenon of "shoplifting".

With now Attack of the Giants, the pearl of Koyoharu Gotouge is preparing to pass yet another successful manga. Inevitably, the great demand of the market, which forced the publisher Shuiesha has printed the volumes of the series to the bitter end, has resulted in some criminal acts by some fans.

Fans of Demon Slayerin fact, they began to shoplift the volumes of the work directly inside the shops, forcing the shopkeepers to take precautionary measures. After making the decision to sell only one number per person, in order to allow everyone to buy a copy of the manga, it will now be possible to buy Kimetsu no Yaiba only in front of the cashier, asking the cashier directly for the desired tankobon.

The unpleasant event is starting to take place in numerous comics shops, therefore, from now on, it will no longer be unusual to find yourself in front of a warning sign near the entrance to the shop. And you, instead, what do you think of the shoplifting of the manga by Demon Slayer fans in Japan? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.