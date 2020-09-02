Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Shinobu Kochou shows himself in all his grace with this figure

September 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
The great and popular epic of Demon Slayer has undoubtedly managed to establish itself with great strength since the release of its very first issue, relying today on a simply boundless fanbase composed of both readers and spectators, despite having appeared on the scene relatively recently.

The great fame obtained by the production, which by now can count on millions and millions of fans scattered in every corner of the world – who have never lost the opportunity to pay homage to the brand with cosplay and high level fan art -, has obviously led many companies to approach the franchise to create themed products, all in order to get a slice of the profitable pie of generated revenue. Among the many, there are also the guys of Por Aniplex Inc., back in the spotlight thanks to the presentation of a splendid Demon Slayer themed figure and specifically dedicated to Shinobu Kochou.

As can be seen from the images at the bottom of the news, the work is characterized by a large amount of details and showcases our swordswoman in all her grace, with a final result that is nothing short of magnificent. As announced by the company, everything can already be pre-ordered for a price of 171 euros – not counting shipping costs -, while the release has been set for September 2021.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in the last few hours some customized Demon Slayer themed sneakers have been presented for over 400 euros.

