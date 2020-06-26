Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Shinobu Kocho shows himself in a magnificent figure

June 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Among the various works that in recent years have managed to conquer the anime and manga industry, figure in particular Demon Slayer, creature materialized thanks to the work of Koyoharu Gotōge that after some initial difficulties, it fortunately managed to break through the hearts of the public.

The production has in fact been able to make people talk a lot about themselves – first through the paper work and subsequently through an animated adaptation – thanks to a story full of pathos and to splendidly characterized characters. The series, in fact, has now reached its conclusion, but this has certainly not stopped the praise of the fans, who still continue to make themed cosplay and fanart that are depopulated on social media.

Given the success, it is easy to understand why many companies have launched themselves into the creation of themed gadgets, companies including Temple Studio, which has proved capable of attracting the interest of many thanks to a new Demon Slayer-themed figures dedicated to Shinobu Kocho. As can be seen from the images at the bottom of the news, the product is characterized by a large amount of details, with a price of 176 without counting the shipping costs. As announced, the product is already available for pre-orders while the release is currently set for the fourth quarter of 2020.

READ:  Release Date and More Updates on Minions-The Rise of Gru

Before greeting you, we also remind you that in the last few weeks the first arrests have been made for some users who have violated the copyright for Demon Slayer.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.