Demon Slayer: Shinobu Kocho shows himself in a magnificent figure

Among the various works that in recent years have managed to conquer the anime and manga industry, figure in particular Demon Slayer, creature materialized thanks to the work of Koyoharu Gotōge that after some initial difficulties, it fortunately managed to break through the hearts of the public.

The production has in fact been able to make people talk a lot about themselves – first through the paper work and subsequently through an animated adaptation – thanks to a story full of pathos and to splendidly characterized characters. The series, in fact, has now reached its conclusion, but this has certainly not stopped the praise of the fans, who still continue to make themed cosplay and fanart that are depopulated on social media.

Given the success, it is easy to understand why many companies have launched themselves into the creation of themed gadgets, companies including Temple Studio, which has proved capable of attracting the interest of many thanks to a new Demon Slayer-themed figures dedicated to Shinobu Kocho. As can be seen from the images at the bottom of the news, the product is characterized by a large amount of details, with a price of 176 without counting the shipping costs. As announced, the product is already available for pre-orders while the release is currently set for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Before greeting you, we also remind you that in the last few weeks the first arrests have been made for some users who have violated the copyright for Demon Slayer.