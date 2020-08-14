Demon Slayer: Shinobu, Kanae and Kanao are the protagonists of the new Ufotable poster

Share it:

Demon Slayer It is certainly not a work lacking in excellent female characters, and fan favorites no doubt include sisters Shinobu and Kanae Kocho and their adopted little sister, Kanao. Recently, Ufotable decided to expand their webshop with del merchandise dedicated to the three demons, among which a beautiful poster stands out.

At the bottom you can take a look at the illustration, on sale for around 1,650 yen (just under 15 euros), and access the recently renovated online store with pins, stickers, illustrations and more. This is an interesting change of pace, considering so far Ufotable had mainly commissioned his artists for goods inspired by the quartet of protagonists.

Shinobu Kocho in particular is one of the most beloved secondary characters of the fans of the series, and the only one along with Giyu Tomioka to appear on a cover of the DVD / Blu-ray edition. In fact, apart from the covers of Volumes 2 and 10 (respectively dedicated to Giyu and Shinobu), all the other covers see Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu or Inosuke as protagonists.

What do you think of it? Do you like the poster? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that a new trailer for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, the new movie coming out in 2020, has recently been released.