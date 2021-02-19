Demon Slayer: Shinobu, Giyu, and the other Pillars judge each other in the new Fanbook!

A few days ago in Japan the second official Demon Slayer fanbook: Kimetsu no Yaiba, made by Koyoharu Gotouge and already sold out in most Japanese comics. The spin-off includes lots of details on characters from the manga, including a beautiful series of comments from the nine Pillars of the demon slayers.

By clicking on the post at the bottom you can take a look at a short excerpt of the fanbook, distributed on February 4th and composed of 240 pages of unpublished material, but we anticipate that some cartoons may include minor spoilers about some members’ past. The images, however, focus mainly on the harmony between the Pillars of the demons, and reveal how the nine warriors of Kabuya Ubuyashiki see each other.

First, the fanbook confirms that Sanemi, Pillar of Wind, have feelings for Kanae, the pupil of Shinobu, and secondly he underlines again the hilarious opinion that all members have of Giyu Tomioka, Pillar of Water. Scrolling through the images you will also notice that all Pillars have great respect for Rengoku, co-star of the new film Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, and who in turn the Pillar of the flame deeply values ​​his companions.

What is your favorite pillar?