Demon Slayer sells too much, the manga could really be able to surpass ONE PIECE

Demon Slayer is currently the king of manga, at least on the sales front. Koyoharu Gotouge’s work is breaking one record after another and right now, even if few talk about it, it is absolutely not impossible that the manga will go beyond ONE PIECE and its 470 million copies sold, or at least that it comes very close.

Of course at first glance such an exclamation might seem crazy, but let us clarify. Before the launch of the anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba had 5 million copies in circulation, a solid number, but which absolutely did not suggest a similar escalation. Immediately after the broadcast of the Ufotable anime, the work began to grow, registering 20 million copies sold in December 2019, 60 million in May 2020, 80 in June and 100 last September. It is also good to note that the publishing house revealed, last March, to have sold (not printed, sold) about 30 million copies in the first quarter of 2020 alone.

For the moment, official data speak of over 100 million copies in circulation in September, and realistically a new update will arrive by the end of the month. These are mammoth numbers, but are they enough to reach ONE PIECE? If they stop there, they probably won’t. Oricon, however, has confirmed that after the debut of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, sales of the manga have undergone a further increase. going to occupy the entire monthly Top 22 of the publisher.

All this means that every single volume of Demon Slayer with the exception of the last one (due out in December) has sold more than any other work, and that the manga of Gotouge has been surpassed only by itself. In reality this situation had already repeated itself several times in the past, but in this case Demon Slayer sold a total of 11.5 million copies in one month, more than the other 19 Japanese flagship manga combined, including ONE PIECE (300,000 copies), Jujutsu Kaisen, The Promised Neverland, Kingdom and so on. To give you an idea of ​​the magnitude of this figure, manga like Kaguya-sama: Love is War, The Quintessential Quintuplets or Wotakoi have only recently reached this threshold, after years of serialization.

Right now, Japanese sources are reporting that Demon Slayer has become more than just a franchise, and that billboards and references to the work are found practically everywhere. Beyond the historical record recorded in cinemas and the colossal sales of the manga, it also seems that every company that has collaborated with Demon Slayer is exponentially amplifying their revenues, whatever the product sold.

With the arrival of the film in the West and China, and subsequently with the production of a second season of the anime, Demon Slayer will continue to increase its sales, and many analysts now give for certain the breaking of the 200 million wall. With just 23 volumes published against the current 97 of ONE PIECE, the manga has already done the impossible, but it is likely that it can do even more. To find out how far the work can go, however, we will have to wait a few more years.