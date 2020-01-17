Demon Slayer scores an impressive result in the Amazon Japan ranking

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the comic book series that marked 2019, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it is certainly the most emblematic. Gotouge's work has seen a real market explosion following the transmission of the adaptation of Ufotable, and its success shows no sign of stopping as evidenced by a recent ranking.

In the last year-end Top 20 of the most purchased titles on Amazon Japan – in the period between 29 December and 4 January – Demon Slayer with his tankobons occupies no less than 19 positions. It seems at this point that the exceptional appreciation for the work was not a placebo effect, continuing to persist despite the conclusion of the animated series.

The ranking of the online retailer it's the following:

Demon Slayer (volume 19) ONE PIECE (volume 95) Demon Slayer (volume 18) Demon Slayer (volume 9) Demon Slayer (volume 10) Demon Slayer (volume 7) Demon Slayer (volume 1) Demon Slayer (volume 2) Demon Slayer (volume 8) Demon Slayer (volume 14) Demon Slayer (volume 12) Demon Slayer (volume 11) Demon Slayer (volume 15) Demon Slayer (volume 13) Demon Slayer (volume 3) Demon Slayer (volume 16) Demon Slayer (volume 4) Demon Slayer (volume 6) Demon Slayer (volume 5) Demon Slayer (volume 17)

The merit goes, of course, also to the announcement by Ufotable of the new original feature film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen, which contributes to flare up and maintain the uncontainable enthusiasm of the fan base for the product.

In Japan, shopkeepers ran for cover to thwart the manga shoplifters. Meanwhile, the Demon Slayer manga has arrived at chapter 188, in which the past of a pillar has been explored.