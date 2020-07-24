Demon Slayer: sales of the manga do not stop, theft arrests still

Share it:

The phenomenon Demon Slayer he is only waiting for the debut of the film entitled "Mugen Ressha-Hen" before he can go back to being talked about in the world communities. However, even on the paper front, the franchise continues to amaze in terms of sales, both positively and negatively.

Currently, in fact, Demon Slayer boasts over 80 million copies sold, dizzying numbers that far exceed two pillars of the publishing industry, Kingdom is Hunter x Hunter. The weight of such a success, however, manifests itself in some villainous actions of fans who are trying in every way to grab copies of the manga and sell them at a higher price.

The latest case concerned a 26-year-old Japanese man who, according to the investigation, would have stolen about six volumes of the manga from a shop, yet another of the last few months. As if this were not enough, the defendant would later try to sell the offending numbers to a thrift store located near the comic store where the theft occurred. To signal the crime was the shopkeeper who, suspicious of the quality of the tankobons for a second-hand shop, warned the authorities.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the umpteenth gesture of theft against the comics against the manga of Demon Slayer? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.