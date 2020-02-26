Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Rui's mother poses in the sensual cosplay of a Chinese model

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The incredible success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the son of several reasons: from animations to music, from history to the magnificent setting. An important role, however, undoubtedly played the character design, which thanks to a simple and captivating style, brought to life a multitude of memorable characters.

The cosplay that we decided to show you today is dedicated to one of the least known demons of the series, namely the mother of the spider family. Transformed by Rui and forced to take on the appearance of her maternal figure, the girl found herself forced to face Tanjiro and Inosuke, ending up being executed by the sword of the killer. It is one of the most troubled characters of the first season, to which the model monpink0121 has decided to dedicate a slightly lighter cosplay.

As you can see at the bottom in fact, the young woman has proposed a sensual approach, far from that of the demon but decidedly pleasing to fans. The wonderful red and white costume, together with the makeup and the silver colored wig, helped the cosplayer to reach him 80,000 total likes.

READ:  Bulma's simplest outfit comes to life in this faithful cosplay

And what do you think of it? How would you rate this costume? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the anime then, don't miss the chance to take a look at the latest news on the Demon Slayer film.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.