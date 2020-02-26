Demon Slayer: Rui's mother poses in the sensual cosplay of a Chinese model

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The incredible success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the son of several reasons: from animations to music, from history to the magnificent setting. An important role, however, undoubtedly played the character design, which thanks to a simple and captivating style, brought to life a multitude of memorable characters.

The cosplay that we decided to show you today is dedicated to one of the least known demons of the series, namely the mother of the spider family. Transformed by Rui and forced to take on the appearance of her maternal figure, the girl found herself forced to face Tanjiro and Inosuke, ending up being executed by the sword of the killer. It is one of the most troubled characters of the first season, to which the model monpink0121 has decided to dedicate a slightly lighter cosplay.

As you can see at the bottom in fact, the young woman has proposed a sensual approach, far from that of the demon but decidedly pleasing to fans. The wonderful red and white costume, together with the makeup and the silver colored wig, helped the cosplayer to reach him 80,000 total likes.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate this costume? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the anime then, don't miss the chance to take a look at the latest news on the Demon Slayer film.