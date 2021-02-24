Demon Slayer: Rui’s mother in a sexy and scary cosplay of a Russian model

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime is continuing to smash record after record. Between manga, anime, light novels and movies, the franchise is now constantly growing. While fans can rejoice over the announcement of Demon Slayer 2, the love messages from fans on the net continue.

Between illustrations, videos, AMV and cosplay, Demon Slayer fans continue to support the brand waiting to see the new characters that will arrive with the next episodes in action. In fact, i cosplay a tema Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, with many models who lend their physique and their skills of disguise to these characters. We recently presented a Mitsuri Kanroji cosplay created by Jessica Nigri, the hashira of love, while today we bring you a Rui’s mother cosplay, the white-cloaked demon who was defeated in the battle at Mount Natagumo.

Held there against her will to create some sort of family surrogate for Rui, the spider mother shows up in a sexy but also scary cosplay created by the Russian model Haori-senpai, with a photo you can see below. Very light skin, white hair and dress with points of red and teal between the marks on the face, necklace and dress. A successful disguise that rekindles expectations towards the anime.