Demon Slayer: Rengoku’s flames will envelop you in this hot cosplay

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we have met many characters, some of which have not yet appeared or only superficially shown during the first season produced by Ufotable. Another step towards the completion of the cast in the form of anime, however, was taken by the new feature film Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train.

The film was able to bring back a large number of viewers to the cinema despite the Coronavirus period. Not surprisingly, Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train received the acclaim of the Japanese government for moving the crowd. To lead the film was not only the usual quartet of protagonists but also Kyojuro Rengoku, pillar of the flame presented in the final stages of Demon Slayer season 1.

As his title shows, it’s him the man who manipulates fire and flames in the group of demon-slaying swordsmen. And thanks to the cosplay of Moderately Okay it also demonstrates its overflowing power in real life. With a slightly spoiler photo, below you can observe the cosplay di Rengoku Kyojuro: The character is slightly wounded from the battle, but he does not allow himself to be stopped and begins a new dance engulfed in flames.

In Japan, the film had overwhelming success: the Demon Slayer film raised 4.62 billion yen.