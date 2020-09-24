Demon Slayer: Rengoku protagonista del manga spinoff di Shonen Jump

Shueisha announced that Ryōji Hirano will release two Demon Slayer spinoff chapters: Kimetsu no Yaiba in issues 45 and 46 of Weekly Shonen Jump, out on 12 and 17 October. The title will be Kimetsu no Yaiba: Rengoku Gaiden and we will see as the protagonist the pillar of the flame, Kyōjurō Rengoku.

The Demon Slayer manga, in addition to becoming one of the best sellers in Japan, has had an animated adaptation by the studio Ufotable which has been a huge success. During the year they made our mouth water, showing us a handful of trailers waiting for the upcoming release of the animated feature.

He film Demon Slayer –Kimetsu no Yaiba –The Movie: Mugen Train (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen) will debut in Japanese cinemas this October 16.

Japanese viewers will receive a free manga titled “Rengoku Volume 0“and the same nineteen-page volume will be published on 5 October in the forty-fourth issue of the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. The story will tell about the first mission of the pillar of the flame.

Shueisha stated that the Demon Slayer manga was the Japanese company’s second best-selling manga in 2019 which will soon reach 100 million copies in circulation (physical and digital), second only to ONE PIECE by Eiichiro Oda.

Aren’t you curious what will happen in this spinoff? Waiting for the release in Italy of the film let’s look at the trailer for Demon Slayer Infinity Train!