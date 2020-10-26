Demon Slayer: Rengoku comes to life in a hilarious low-cost cosplay

The extraordinary success of Demon Slayer is continuing to grow thanks to the arrival in Japan of the first film, Infinity Train, which in a few days recorded record figures, and which continues to conquer fans of the series thanks above all to the centrality of one of the most loved characters: Kyojuro Rengoku, the Hashira of the Flame.

The film in question will allow us to observe the abilities of one of the Nine Pillars in action, and as seen in the latest, fantastic, trailer released, Rengoku will face an extremely powerful enemy, guided by the values ​​and ideals that have always distinguished him, in a clash made to perfection by the spectacular animations of the Ufotable studio.

To emphasize the Rengoku’s bond with the element of fire, and at the same time moving away from the more serious and dramatic tones of the film, the cosplayer @lowcostcosplayth shared his personal interpretation of the Hashira, in the post that you find at the bottom of the news. The artist has returned to express his creativity with this creation, characterized mainly by theusing red and yellow peppers to recreate Rengoku’s hair, obtaining a result rather faithful to the original.

We recall that according to some rumors the production of the second season of Demon Slayer would have already begun, and we leave you to the first moving reactions of the fans after watching Infinity Train.